Tuesday, July 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Baramulla: 2 LeT terrorists arrested, arms including Chinese pistols recovered

Baramulla: 2 LeT terrorists arrested, arms including Chinese pistols recovered

Two Chinese pistols, two pistol magazines, 14 live pistol rounds, 1 ID card & 1 xerox copy of Aadhar Card were recovered from them and were taken into custody immediately.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Baramula Updated on: July 25, 2023 10:15 IST
LeT terrorists in custody
Image Source : ANI LeT terrorists in custody

Two terrorist associates of the LeT outfit with arms ammunition were arrested at Chak Tapper Kreeri and their case was registered under UA (P)Act & Arms Act. 

Two Chinese pistols, two pistol magazines, 14 live pistol rounds, 1 ID card & 1 xerox copy of Aadhar Card were recovered from them and were taken into custody immediately. 

"During preliminary investigation both the terrorist associates confessed that they are affiliated with the banned terrorist organisation of LeT outfit and had collected the arms & ammunition for target killing in district Baramulla," Baramulla Police said.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News