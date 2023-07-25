Baramulla: 2 LeT terrorists arrested, arms including Chinese pistols recovered

Follow us on Image Source : ANI LeT terrorists in custody

Two terrorist associates of the LeT outfit with arms ammunition were arrested at Chak Tapper Kreeri and their case was registered under UA (P)Act & Arms Act.

Two Chinese pistols, two pistol magazines, 14 live pistol rounds, 1 ID card & 1 xerox copy of Aadhar Card were recovered from them and were taken into custody immediately.

"During preliminary investigation both the terrorist associates confessed that they are affiliated with the banned terrorist organisation of LeT outfit and had collected the arms & ammunition for target killing in district Baramulla," Baramulla Police said.

