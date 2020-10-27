Tuesday, October 27, 2020
     
Stick fight festival held in Andhra's Kurnool despite ban, 50 injured

New Delhi Published on: October 27, 2020 13:10 IST
banni festival
Image Source : PTI

Stick fight festival organised in Andhra Pradesh

Nearly 50 people were injured in a stick fight festival held in Andhra Pradesh. According to the details, the stick fight was a part of the Banni festival in Kurnool district. Banni festival is held in Devaragattu and surrounding villages in Kurnool district and as part of this festival, people fight with sticks to get hold of ceremonial idols of local deities. 

Every year this festival is held on the day next to Vijay Dashmi. 

However, this year district administration has ordered a ban on conducting the stick fight festival in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from ANI)

