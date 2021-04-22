Banks in Uttar Pradesh to open for 4 hours only as Covid-19 cases continue to surge

From Thursday until May 15, banks in Uttar Pradesh will be open for customers for only four hours on working days. The banks will be open from 10 AM to 2 PM.
A decision to this effect was taken in view of the surge in Covid cases at a meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) held via video conferencing on Wednesday. SLBC officials said banks will remain open for internal work till 4 PM.
The decision can be extended beyond May 15 after assessing the Covid situation in the state.
The United Forum of Banks Union spokesperson, Anil Tiwari, said: "The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to protect bank employees. Only 50 per cent of the staff will work daily on a rotation basis. The new rule will be implemented in all public and private banks from Thursday."
SLBC is a state level body comprising general managers and senior employees of public and private banks in Uttar Pradesh.
