Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC (PTI) Banks in West Bengal to function till 5 PM from September 2

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced to extend the functional time of banks in the state. She has said that banks in the state will now function till 5 PM. The new rule will come into effect from September 2.

"We are extending the functional time of banks in the state from tomorrow. It will be functioning till 5 PM tomorrow onwards," she said.

In general, banks function from 10 AM to 4 PM with all private and public sector banks remaining closed on the second and fourth Saturday of every month.

Latest India News