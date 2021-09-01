Wednesday, September 01, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Banks in West Bengal to function till 5 PM from September 2

Banks in West Bengal to function till 5 PM from September 2

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that banks will now function till 5 PM in the state.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Kolkata Updated on: September 01, 2021 15:14 IST
Banks in West Bengal to function till 5 PM from September 2
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC (PTI)

Banks in West Bengal to function till 5 PM from September 2

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced to extend the functional time of banks in the state. She has said that banks in the state will now function till 5 PM. The new rule will come into effect from September 2.

"We are extending the functional time of banks in the state from tomorrow. It will be functioning till 5 PM tomorrow onwards," she said.

In general, banks function from 10 AM to 4 PM with all private and public sector banks remaining closed on the second and fourth Saturday of every month. 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News