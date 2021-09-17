Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE (FILE). Bank guard arrested in accidental firing case in UP's Muzaffarnagar.

A bank guard has been arrested here after three people were injured in accidental firing from his rifle that fell from his shoulder alleged after its belt broke, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the Indian Overseas Bank, they said.

Three customers- Rubina, Gaurav and Manu- of the bank were injured in the accidental firing, police said, adding that a case was registered against the guard.

It is suspected that the gun fired after it fell from the guard's shoulder due to breaking of its belt, they said.

