CBI files two cases for alleged bank fraud of over Rs 200 crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two separate cases related to bank fraud and conducted searches at 8 locations in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Gurgaon.

The first case was registered against a private company based at Ahmedabad and others including its Directors and unknown public servants/persons on a complaint from State Bank of India. It was alleged that the said company was in business of construction, erection and commissioning of power transmission and telecom towers since 2004.

State Bank of India, Ahmedabad Branch (including E- State Bank of Patiala) had sanctioned various credit facilities to said company represented by its Managing Director, Directors/ Promoters along with SBI (lead Bank), other banks including Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Dena Bank and IDBI Bank had sanctioned credit facilities to the company under consortium banking arrangement. It was further alleged that during the period from 2014-15 to 2016-17, the accused entered into a conspiracy and after availing the said limits, the accused diverted the sanctioned facilities by falsifying books of accounts & issuing bogus invoices/bills and thereby causing loss of Rs.182.37 crore (approx) to SBI.

Searches were conducted at Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Gurgaon (Haryana) at the premises of accused which led to the recovery of certain incriminating documents including foreign currency of various countries; details and keys of lockers; details of Investment in securities, Mutual Funds & other investment and cash of Rs. 42 lakh (approx).

The second case was registered on a complaint from Indian Overseas Bank against a private firm based at Delhi and others including its Directors and other unknown persons/public servants on the allegations that the said accused had defrauded Indian Overseas Bank by giving improper information and falsification of documents.

It was further alleged that the firm carried out substantial wrongful transactions with sister concerns/associates showing wrongful use of borrowed funds & diversion of funds to sister concerns, thereby causing loss of Rs. 42.72 crore (approx) to the Bank.

Searches were conducted at the premises of accused at three places in Delhi and recovered incriminating documents. Investigation in both the cases is continuing.

Name of the accused in first case:

Archon Engicon Ltd.

Chandrashekhar Balkrushan Panchal

Nehal Chandershekhar Panchal

Ajit Raina

Devendra Singh

Sunil Mishra

Unknown public servants and Private Persons

Name of the accused in second case:

Goyal Engineering Polymers Pvt.Ltd.,New Delhi.

Pawan Goyal

Usha Goyal

Gunjan Goyal

Seiji Itagki

Yogi Sakai

Unknown public servants and unknown others

