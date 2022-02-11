'I am very much alive': Taslima Nasreen's fury after Facebook declares her dead, again

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen

Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen on Friday expressed her anger on Twitter after Facebook declared her dead, and turned her account into a memorial. The writer expressed her fury and said that she is very much alive.

Facebook memorializes an account after the user's death to allow friends, family, and well-wishers to pay tribute to the person virtually.

The social media giant displayed a message on "Remembering Taslima Nasreen". Facebook's message read, 'We hope people who love Taslima will find comfort in visiting her profile to remember and celebrate her life.'

Reacting to this, the writer wrote on Twitter, "You again killed me today. How many times do i have to tell you i am not dead yet? Please let me live. I am very much alive."

This is the fifth time that Facebook had declared Nasreen dead. The writer had earlier shared her discomfort over the social media giant by sharing the screenshots on Twitter.

On March 16 last year, Nasreen had alleged that Facebook has barred her for using the platform for 24 hours.

"#Facebook banned me for 24 hrs. My crime was I liked the decision of Aarong, a Bangladeshi handicrafts store, for not hiring a Jihadi who refused to follow the rules of Aarong, to shave off his beard to work as a salesman. Islamists have been protesting against Aarong," she tweeted.

While on March 17, she claimed that the Bangladeshi governments banned her books.

"Governments ban my books, jihadists burn my books and threat booksellers not to sell my books. I've got only one platform to express my views in Bengali, that is #fb. But whenever I use my freedom to write on fb freely for my readers, FB bans me. No free-speech for freethinkers," she said further in another tweet.

Earlier in 2015, the author's Facebook account has allegedly been disabled by the social media company.

According to Facebook's norms, an account will be banned if anybody breaches its "hate speech" policy.

Nasreen left Bangladesh in 1994 in the wake of death threat by fundamentalist outfits for her alleged anti-Islamic views. Since then she has been living in exile.

