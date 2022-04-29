Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bangladeshi national illegally staying at Darul Uloom Deoband arrested by UP ATS

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday said that it has arrested a Bangladeshi national from Darul Uloom Deoband. The arrested man has been identified as Talha Talukdar. He was illegally staying and studying Arabic in class-8 at the Islamic seminary.

Police said that Talukdar forged documents including Aadhar and Pan cards to stay in Darul Uloom.

Police said that it had received a tip-off that a foreign national involved in anti-India activities was staying in Deoband by forging documents. Acting on the inputs, the police found that a person by the name of Talha was staying in room number 61 in Deoband.

He was then called by the field unit of ATS Saharanpur for questioning. When officials questioned his Bangladeshi nationality, Talukdar produced an Aadhaar card, Pan card and lifetime membership of Darul Uloom. When cops asked him detailed questions, he couldn't give satisfactory answers. Police said that they have found a photocopy of a Bangladeshi passport and two currency notes from his room.

When he was asked about the Bangladeshi passport and currency notes, he could not answer and admitted that he was from Bangladesh. He said that his name was Talha Bin Farookh and he was from Barguali village in Kandi of Kummila district.

Police verification must for admission: Darul Uloom

Meanwhile, Darul Uloom has made the admission process more stringent by making police verification of the documents submitted by the applicants mandatory.

"Students seeking admission this year will have to submit their documents, including their Aadhaar cards, original residence certificates and an affidavit, which would be checked and verified by government agencies, including the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) of the police," Darul Uloom's Naib Mohtamim (Deputy Vice Chancellor) Maulana Abdul Khaliq Madrasi said in a statement.

Those seeking admission, he said, will have to submit their previous madrasa certificates, the marksheets obtained from there and the Aadhaar cards of the applicants and their fathers including their mobile numbers. Students of Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Manipur, Tripura, Assam etc. will also have to bring their original residence certificates and affidavits, without which the admission process will not be completed.

In case the ID is found wrong, the student will not only be expelled but legal action can also be taken against him.

Darul Uloom is a leading Islamic seminary in India where the Sunni Deobandi Islamic movement began. It is located in Deoband, a town in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The seminary was established by Muhammad Qasim Nanautavi, Fazlur Rahman Usmani, Sayyid Muhammad Abid and others in 1866.

