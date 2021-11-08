Two Bangladeshi citizens awarded Padma awards

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Last year veteran Gandhian Jharna Dhara Chowdhury who was the Secretary of the Gandhi Ashram Trust in Noakhali was awarded Padma Shri.

Bangladeshi Career Diplomat late Syed Muazzem Ali and veteran museologist Enamul Haq have been honored India's highest civilian awards on Monday. Syed Muazzem Ali was honored with the third-highest civilian award in India, Padma Bhushan. Enamul Haq has been nominated for the Padma Shri award.

Who is Syed Muazzem Ali?

Muazzem Ali was the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India. He had passed away on 30 December after completing his 5-year long tenure 2014 in India.

Syed Muazzem Ali rebelled against the Pakistani government and declared his allegiance to Bangladesh in 1971, while serving in the Pakistan Embassy there. He also served as the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh.

Who is Enamul Haq?

Born in 1936, Eanmul Haq has taught at many universities including Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, and BRAC University. Haque was the founder director general of the Bangladesh National Museum.

Last year veteran Gandhian Jharna Dhara Chowdhury who was the Secretary of the Gandhi Ashram Trust in Noakhali was awarded Padma Shri.

Announced annually on the eve of Republic Day, the Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service) and seek to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Padma Awards in the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among the attendees. 119 Padma Awards were presented by President this year. The list comprised seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee.

