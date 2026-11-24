New Delhi:

Fresh political violence has erupted in Bangladesh leaving at least four people dead and dozens injured amid clashes linked to ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s planned return. Nearly 30 houses linked to Hasina’s Awami League leaders were set on fire in retaliation over Awami supporters setting ablaze several houses belonging to ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders. Factory workers are out on the streets in Dhaka setting fire to government vehicles and ransacking factories.

Twenty-eight factories were declared closed yesterday. The garment industry has suffered losses to the tune of $42.8 crore till now. With possibilities of Sheikh Hasian’s return looming, Awami supporters are staging violent protests in at least 28 districts. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman yesterday convened a meeting with radical Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizens Party (floated by students), who had led the agitation to oust Sheikh Hasina from power two years ago.

Jamaat and NCP leaders are now worried after reports have appeared about Sheikh Hasina intending to return in December. Since a Bangladesh court has delivered a death sentence against Hasina, NCP leaders are pressurising Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to execute Sheikh Hasina, once she returns to Bangladesh. Tarique Rahman is caught in a bind because any such action may further ignite political tensions. After yesterday’s meeting, leaders of Jamaat and NCP gave anti-India rhetoric, blaming the neighbour for their country’s problems.

Since the day (August 5, 2024) Sheikh Hasina was ousted after mass violent protests, the situation in Bangladesh has not returned to normal. Jamaat-e-Islami radicals, who have been planning riots, are now putting pressure on PM Rahman.

The ground reality is that there is disenchantment and anger among the people over the manner in which the new government has been working. Jamaat leaders are afraid that once Sheikh Hasina returns, she may regain popular support, and if she returns to power, outfits like Jamaat will face the other end of the stick.

Baba Bageshwar: From Raja Bhaiya to AAP!

Acharya Dhirendra Shastri, the head of Bageshwar Dham, is now in Punjab after he completed his Ram Katha in Uttar Pradesh. The interesting part is that he is conducting the Shri Hanumant Katha in Pathankot for the Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Sujanpur, Swaran Singh Salaria. Punjab AAP chief Aman Arora attended the Katha yesterday, and Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann are also expected to attend.

Last week, when Baba Bageshwar conducted Ram Katha in Uttar Pradesh for Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, it was alleged that he was trying to canvass support for BJP, since Raja Bhaiya is an avid supporter of Yogi Adityanath. Now, the baba is conducting Katha in Punjab for an AAP leader.

Baba Bageshwar said he does not support any particular party and since Swaran Singh Salaria is his ‘yajmaan’(host), he decided to come. Salaria, a businessman-turned-politician, was in Congress till 2009. He joined the BJP, contested the Gurdaspur byelection on the BJP ticket in 2017 and lost. In 2024, he joined AAP and was given a ticket to contest the forthcoming assembly elections. Salaria has connections with all major parties and leaders in Punjab. When he invited Baba Bageshwar for the Katha, nobody in the state was surprised.

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