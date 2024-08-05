Bangladesh protests: India cancels trains from Kolkata to Dhaka, Khulna | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Bangladesh protests: The Indian Railways on Monday cancelled trains between India and Bangladesh amid massive protests against the Sheikh Hasina government that claimed more than 106 lives in the last two days. Authorities from the Indian Railways said that the Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express and Bandhan Express between Kolkata and Khulna have been cancelled. These cancellations will remain in effect until tomorrow, August 6.

Here's complete list of cancelled trains

13109/13110 (Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitri Express): Cancelled since 19.07.2024 up to 06.08.2024

13107/13108 (Kolkata-Dhaka-KOAA Maitri Express): Cancelled since 19.07.2024 up to 06.08.2024

13129/13130 (Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express): Cancelled since 19.07.2024 up to 06.08.2024

13131/13132 (Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka Mitali Express) Cancelled since 21.07.2024 up to 06.08.2024

Bangladesh protests

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman said. "I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," he said in a televised address amid reports that Hasina has left the country.

More than 100 people have been killed in the protests against the Hasina government over the last two days. The country has been witnessing fierce demonstrations over the controversial quota system that reserves 30 per cent of jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war.

The protests began peacefully as frustrated students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs, but the demonstrations have since morphed into an unprecedented challenge and uprising against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. The government attempted to quell the violence with force, leaving nearly 300 people dead and fueling further outrage and calls for Hasina to step down.

At least 11,000 people have been arrested in recent weeks. The unrest has also resulted in the closure of schools and universities across the country, and authorities at one point imposed a shoot-on-sight curfew.

Hasina offered to talk with student leaders on Saturday, but a coordinator refused and announced a one-point demand for her resignation. Hasina repeated her pledges to investigate the deaths and punish those responsible for the violence. She said she was ready to sit down whenever the protesters want.

(Input: Gonika Arora)

