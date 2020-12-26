Image Source : INDIA TV Sentenced to death in Bangladesh, criminal arrested by STF in Delhi

The Special Task Force (STF) in New Delhi has arrested a man who was sentenced to death in a kidnapping and murder case in Bangladesh. He was staying in India illegally. In 2005, Masum along with his other associates kidnapped one Jahidul Islam from his mobile shop in Madhya Nalbunia Bazar in Bangladesh and later they brutally murdered him. His mutilated dead body was found in the Nalbunia fields the next day.

All accused were arrested by the Bangladesh Police. After the trial in the year 2013, Additional Session Judge, Bagerhat (Bangladesh), found accused Masum guilty and sentenced him to death. The other four accused persons were acquitted by the court.

After the court verdict, he managed to get bail and entered India illegally, and never returned back to his country.

IMP - A DESPERATE CRIMINAL WHO HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO DEATH IN BANGLADEH & RESIDING IN INDIA ILLEGALLY, ARRESTED WITH A LOADED PISTOL BY STF, CRIME BRANCH. @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/ON5rldSohL — Abhay parashar (@abhayparashar) December 26, 2020

Acting upon secret information, a team of STF apprehended the accused from Khanpur T-Point in Delhi.

An FIR has been registered in this regard against the accused. One country made-pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Earlier, the team had arrested many Bangladeshi criminals involved in robbery and dacoity who were wanted by police of several states. This resulted in lesser movement of criminals of Bangladesh national from Bangladesh to India.

Latest India News