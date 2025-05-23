'Bangladesh has two Chicken Necks': Assam CM Himanta warns Dhaka, exposes its geographical vulnerabilities In March this year, Chief Adviser Yunus, during his visit to China, had remarked that India's seven northeastern states, which share a nearly 1,600-km border with Bangladesh, are landlocked and have no way to reach the ocean except through his country.

Guwahati:

In what came as a chilling warning to Bangladesh, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reminded Dhaka of its geopolitical vulnerabilities following Muhammad Yunus' comment on India's chicken neck. In response to Bangladesh's recent remark on India's Siliguri Corridor, also referred to as the Chicken's Neck, the Assam CM suggested that if Dhaka targets India's corridor, New Delhi will respond by attacking both the Chicken Necks of Bangladesh.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, "We have one Chicken's Neck. But Bangladesh has two chicken necks. If Bangladesh attacks our Chicken's Neck, we will attack both the Chicken Necks of Bangladesh... the one in Meghalaya connecting Chittagong port in Bangladesh is even thinner than India's Chicken's Neck and is located just a stone's throw away."

The Assam CM also reminded Bangladesh of India's military might after India destroyed terror infrastructure inside Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Sarma stressed, "Bangladesh has to be reborn 14 times" before attacking India.

The latest development comes amid controversial remarks from the Bangladesh side regarding India's northeast states. Earlier, a former Bangladesh army officer and close aide of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus had suggested that Dhaka should collaborate with China to occupy India’s northeastern states.

In March this year, Chief Adviser Yunus, during his visit to China, had remarked that India's seven northeastern states, which share a nearly 1,600-km border with Bangladesh, are landlocked and have no way to reach the ocean except through his country.

In his address at a business event in China, Yunus said Dhaka was the "only guardian" of the Indian Ocean in the region, as he invited Beijing to send goods through Bangladesh across the world.

The comments did not go down well in New Delhi. It also drew sharp reactions from political leaders in India across party lines.

India-Bangladesh relations have nosedived after Yunus failed to contain attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government in August last year.