Bangladesh denies demolishing Satyajit Ray's ancestral house, claims structure not linked to filmmaker The Bangladesh government has dismissed reports claiming that Satyajit Ray's ancestral house was demolished, clarifying that the demolished structure was originally owned by a local zamindar and has no connection to Ray or his family.

New Delhi:

The interim Bangladesh government on Thursday refuted reports suggesting that legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's ancestral house in Mymensingh had been demolished, claiming that the structure was intact. The government clarified that the building in question bears no connection to Ray's family.

In a statement, the Bangladesh foreign ministry stated, "Detailed inquiry into the archival records re-confirmed that the house in question never had any relation with the ancestors of the esteemed laureate Satyajit Ray. It was built by a local Zamindar, Shashikant Acharya Chowdhury, next to his bungalow house 'Shashi Lodge', for his employees."

Following the abolition of the zamindari system, the house came under government control. It was later allocated to the Bangladesh Shishu Academy and has since been used as the District Shishu Academy’s office. The land, identified as non-agricultural government (Khas) land, was leased to the academy on a long-term basis.

No historical link to Satyajit Ray's family

The foreign ministry confirmed that after reviewing land records, it is now established that the property belongs to the government and has no connection to the Ray family.

"Local senior citizens and respected individuals from various communities also attested that there is no known historical connection between the Ray family and the house and land currently leased to the Shishu Academy. The house is not listed as an archaeological monument, either," the ministry added.

Clarification on Harikishore Ray Road

The road in front of the house, named ‘Harikishore Ray Road’, commemorates Satyajit Ray’s great-grandfather Harikishore Ray, who was the adoptive parent of Ray’s grandfather, Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury.

The Ray family had once owned a house on this road, which they sold long ago. That original house no longer exists, having been replaced by a multi-storied building constructed by the new owner.

Professor Bimal Kanti Dey, a respected civil society member in Mymensingh, shared insights into the confusion regarding the house’s ownership. Local poet and writer Farid Ahmed Dulal also confirmed that the house has no connection to Satyajit Ray or his family.

All those consulted supported the plan to construct a new building for the Shishu Academy, citing the potential benefits for the children of Mymensingh and urging prompt progress.