Bangkok-Delhi Vistara flight lands at IGI airport on single-engine, passengers safe

Bangkok-Delhi Vistara Flight engine fails: A Delhi-bound Vistara flight from Bangkok landed on a single-engine at the Indira Gandhi International airport on Tuesday. All passengers were reported to be safe.

"Bangkok-Delhi Vistara flight- Flt UK-122 (BKK-DEL) landed at Delhi airport on Tuesday (July 5) on a single-engine. Post Runway vacation Engine 2 was shut down for single-engine taxiing. ATC was informed and the aircraft was towed to the parking bay. The matter was reported to DGCA," officials said.

Speaking on the matter, Vistara spokesperson said, "after landing in Delhi, while taxing to the parking bay, our flight UK122 (BKK-DEL) had a minor electrical malfunction on July 5. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay."

Several incidents of technical malfunction in airplanes are continuing to surface in the past few days.

Earlier today, Aviation regulator DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following eight technical malfunction incidents involving the airline's planes in the last 18 days.

SpiceJet has failed to "establish safe, efficient and reliable air services" under the terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated.

"The review (of the incidents) transpires that poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions (as most of the incidents were related to either component failure or system-related failure) have resulted in degradation of the safety margins," it added.

The DGCA has given the airline three weeks to respond to the notice.

"Financial assessment carried out by DGCA in September 2021 has also revealed that the airline is operating on 'cash-and-carry' (model) and suppliers/approved vendors are not being paid on a regular basis, leading to shortage of spares and frequent invoking of MELs (minimum equipment lists)," the notice read.

Reacting to the DGCA notice, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asserted that passenger safety is paramount.

"Even the smallest error hindering safety will be thoroughly investigated and course-corrected," the minister said in a tweet.

At least eight incidents of technical malfunction have taken place on SpiceJet planes in the last 18 days.

