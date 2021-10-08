Friday, October 08, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation to curtails metro services for maintenance work

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation to curtails metro services for maintenance work

The statement issued by BMRCL Chief PRO read, "To facilitate the works, there'll be a curtailment of metro train services on Purple Line from 4 pm onwards on Saturday till 6 am on Sunday between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road metro stations."

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Bengaluru Published on: October 08, 2021 15:38 IST
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation, metro services curtails, metro services, maintenance work, latest
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited to curtails metro services for maintenance work.

 

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will be taking up structural maintenance works on the Purple Line between Trinity and Halasuru Metro Stations, leading to a curtailment of metro train services on the line from 4 pm onwards on Saturday. 

The statement issued by BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer read, "To facilitate the works, there will be a curtailment of metro train services on the Purple Line from 4 pm onwards on Saturday till 6 am on Sunday between Baiyappanahalli and M G Road metro stations."

However, during this period, on Purple Line, metro trains will continue to run between MG Road and Kengeri Metro Stations as scheduled, the press statement read.

Metro Services on Green Line and the entire purple line will run normally as per schedule on October 9 and 10, it said.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Bengaluru: 3-storey building collapses in Kasturi Nagar, narrow escape for residents | Watch

ALSO READ: Bengaluru: Residential school sealed after 60 students test COVID-19 positive

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News