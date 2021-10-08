Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation to curtails metro services for maintenance work

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited to curtails metro services for maintenance work.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will be taking up structural maintenance works on the Purple Line between Trinity and Halasuru Metro Stations, leading to a curtailment of metro train services on the line from 4 pm onwards on Saturday.

The statement issued by BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer read, "To facilitate the works, there will be a curtailment of metro train services on the Purple Line from 4 pm onwards on Saturday till 6 am on Sunday between Baiyappanahalli and M G Road metro stations."

However, during this period, on Purple Line, metro trains will continue to run between MG Road and Kengeri Metro Stations as scheduled, the press statement read.

Metro Services on Green Line and the entire purple line will run normally as per schedule on October 9 and 10, it said.

