Bandaru Dattatreya sworn in as 18th governor of Haryana

Image Source : PTI Former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya was Thursday sworn in as the 18th governor of Haryana, succeeding Satyadeo Narain Arya, who moved to Tripura.

Dattatreya was administered the oath of office by Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here.

The 74-year-old was governor of Himachal Pradesh before being moved to Haryana in a recent reshuffle, while Arya was transferred to Tripura.

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, who is also the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his deputy Dushyant Chautala and Home Minister Anil Vij were among those present on the occasion.

A state government statement later said that a special contingent of the Haryana Armed Police presented the guard of honour to the new governor.

Governor's wife Vasantha, daughter Vijaya Laxmi and other family members and relatives were also present during the ceremony, it said.

Dattatreya, who has been a four-term MP, was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1991.

He was the minister of state for labour and employment in the NDA government headed by Narendra Modi in 2014 and was also part of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet earlier.

Born on June 12, 1947, in Hyderabad, Dattatreya is a BSc graduate from Osmania University in the city.

