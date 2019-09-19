Band of US Army plays National Anthem of India during military drill | Watch Video

Image Source : INDIA TV US Army plays Indian National Anthem during military drill

This will fill you with immense pride. In a video surfaced on the internet, a band of the US Army is seen playing the national anthem of India. The anthem was played during their military exercise, the Yudh Abhyas 2019.

In the video, US Army commandoes can be seen singing the Indian national anthem at the Joint Base Lewis, McChord.

On Thursday, another video had surfaced which showed a massive military drill by the Indian Army in Ladakh, at an altitude of 12,000 ft above the sea level.

The exercise by integrated troops of all arms and services was witnessed by Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command.

Post the drill, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh was briefed about the conduct of the exercise by Lieutenant General YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding, Fire & Fury Corps.

The exercise encompassed employment of mechanised forces with force multipliers integrating high technology platforms.

Also Read | Indian Army releases video of Pakistan BAT infiltration bid in Hajipir sector