Ban on Pakistan news websites, social accounts of celebrities, imposed during Operation Sindoor, lifted

New Delhi:

In a significant development, the Pakistani news channels and social media accounts of celebrities which were banned during Operation Sindoor, appeared again on Wednesday, suggesting that the restrictions have been lifted. However, no official announcement has been made with regard to lifting of the ban.

The Instagram accounts of several Pakistani actors, including Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar, Ahad Raza Mir, Yumna Zaidi, and Danish Taimoor, are now visible in India.

However, the accounts of other Pakistan actors such as Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and Atif Aslam continue to remain "unavailable" for Indian netizens.

It should be noted that the Instagram accounts of Pakistani actors such as Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi, Ahad Raza Mir, and Danish Taimoor were blocked in India for their comments on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

However, as of July 2, their accounts are now visible to Indian fans. After screenshots of the accounts being visible in India were shared on social media, many fans are asking if the ban had been revoked.

One users wondered, "Why the Indian government removed ban?" Others claimed that these were the 'B-list' stars of Pakistan so it doesn't matter.

Several Hindu tourists were targeted in the Pahalgam terror attack which was later claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based, UN-designated, Islamist terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

To take revenge of the attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting 9 terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), leading to a war-like situation across the LoC.