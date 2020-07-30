Bamboo Rakhi, tricolour Independence Day badges a smash hit as people embrace PM Modi's Vocal for Local call

Image Source : MEENAKSHI MUKESH, MAHARASHTRA Huge demand for Bamboo Rakhis this festive season.

PM Modi's 'vocal for local' call has got immense support as the Prime Minister could be seen wearing a hand-made bamboo rakhi on the upcoming festival. The hand-made bamboo rakhi is being sent to PM Modi by Meenakshi who hails from Maharashtra Chandrapur town and has been running Abhisaar Innovatives successfully for the past two years. She specialises in preparing eco-friendly, sustainable items and has been honoured at various occasions.

Hailing from Chandrapur town in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, Meenakshi Mukesh in a bid to boost Atmanirbhar Bharat has prepared handmade Bamboo rakhis and tricolour badges for the Independence Day. Rakhis and tricolour made from bamboo sticks will be presented to PM Modi. Speaking about it, Meenakshi Mukesh said that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will himself present these Rakhis and badges to the prime minister.

Not losing confidence amid the coronavirus pandemic which has affected businesses across nations and lowered the morale of entrepreneurs, Meenakshi once again using her imagination and talent prepared these rakhis and tricolour badges for the Independence Day. She also helped in getting employment for women residing in rural areas.

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Eco-friendly, sustainable Rakhis made of Bamboo.

Not just only in India, eco-friendly and sustainable Rakhis designed by Meenakshi are also being talked about in abroad. She is also running her social enterprise Abhisaar Innovatives successfully for the past two years.

In 2019, Meenakshi was awarded by Delhi based Shakti Foundation for providing employment to women hailing from rural and tribal areas. She was also honoured with Nari Shakti Puraskar for women empowerment. Not only this, in 2019, she had also carved out a crown made of bamboo for Miss Climate beauty contest.

Riding on PM Modi's mantra vocal to local, Meenakshi aims to take products made of bamboo to every household in the country. States including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab and even Saudi Arab are demanding for bamboo rakhis.

