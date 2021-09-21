Not that important for me: Balveer Giri, disciple of Narendra Giri on who will be his successor | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, INDIA TV Balveer Giri, disciple of Mahant Narendra Giri.

Mahant Narendra Giri's disciple Balveer Giri, who has been named his successor as Mahant of the Baghambari Muth in his suicide note, said that the issue of who will be his (Mahant) successor is not a big thing for him, will accept whatever decision is taken.

Speaking to India TV, Balveer Giri said that those who committed the crime must be booked. Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself had come, to stock of the situation, the government agencies are probing the matter, the culprit should be punished."

Responding to Anand Giri's claims, Balveer Giri said his comments has definitley damaged the image of the muth.

On being asked for how long they (him and Narendra Giri) were associated, Balveer Giri said Mahant Narendra Giri was 2-3 years senior to him.

The Yogi Adityanath government has set up an 18-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the mysterious death of Mahant Narendra Giri, the chief of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP).

The SIT will be headed by Ajit Singh Chauhan, circle officer. It also includes four inspectors, three sub inspectors and other police personnel.

The SIT will probe the mysterious death of the Mahant form various angles.

Earlier, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday assured that those responsible for the death of Mahant Narendra Giri would not be spared at any cost.

The SIT is also likely to probe the circumstances leading to the death of the seer after recovery of the suicide note, purportedly written by him.

The suicide note, running into almost 6 pages, reveals that the seer was deeply disturbed but does not mention clearly the incidents that drove him to take the extreme step.

The Mahant has said that he was disturbed because of his estranged disciple Anand Giri and the priest of the Hanuman temple, Adya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari, but did not elaborate.

