'Balidan Diwas' observed in Kashmir to pay homage to Kashmiri pandits

Kashmiri Pandits along with BJP leaders in Kashmir observed 'Balidan Divas' on Monday as a tribute to the Kashmiri pandits who were killed during the terrorist attack. The day was observed for the first time in the last 30 years.

Balidan Divas is observed to pay homage to martyrs, who lost their lives in 1989, when Pakistan-backed terrorists started killing prominent Kashmiri Hindus (Kashmiri Pandits) in Kashmir Valley.

September 14 is the death anniversary of the first Kashmiri Pandit Tika Lal Taploo who was killed by terrorists on September 13 night at his residence at Habba Kadal in Srinagar. Since last 30 years, this day is remembered by all Kashmiri pandits across the globe as Balidan Divas for paying tribute to all those martyrs who were killed by the militants in Kashmir valley since terrorism begun in 1989.

The tribute function was organised by BJP unit in Anantnag and was held at Sheetal Nath temple in Kral Khud Srinagar.

In the year 1989, terrorists in Kashmir killed around 8 Kashmiri pandits between the month of September to December, after which thousands of Kashmiri pandits were forced to leave the place.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP leader Vijay Raina said “We pay respect to all the martyrs today for their sacrifise.'' he further added that Kashmiri pandits want to rerun back to Kashmir and "we request all the Kashmiri Pandits who across the globe to come back to Kashmir as it will send a message of peace across the world.''

