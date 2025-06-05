Bakrid 2025: Kerala government declares public holiday on June 7 Bakrid 2025: People will gather in huge numbers in mosques and especially 'Eidgahs' (open-air enclosure) for prayers to mark the occasion on Saturday.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala government on Thursday (June 5) announced a revision to its earlier notification regarding the Bakrid public holiday. The state has now declared Saturday (June 7) as the official holiday to mark Bakrid (Eid al-Adha), aligning with the festival’s actual observance across the state.

Initially, Friday (June 6) had been announced as the Bakrid holiday. However, following updated reports confirming that the festival will be celebrated on Saturday, the government has withdrawn the earlier notification and revised the date accordingly. Consequently, June 6 will now be a regular working day.

According to the official government order, the holiday on June 7 will apply to all government offices, public sector undertakings, educational institutions including professional colleges, and institutions governed under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

Officials clarified that the change was made to ensure the public holiday coincides with the actual celebration date as observed by the community. The decision, however, has drawn criticism from the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League. In a Facebook post, MSF state president PK Navas called the move extremely shameful and urged the government to reconsider.

“Kerala has always upheld every community's festival as a celebration for all,” Navas wrote. “If you cannot protect us, at least do not harass us; if you cannot give, do not take away.”

The controversy has sparked a wider conversation around the sensitivity and consistency of government decisions related to religious observances in the state.