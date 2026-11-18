New Delhi:

Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court on Tuesday (November 17) granted relief to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. He will be released from jail on fulfilling bail bond conditions in the lower court.

The High Court division bench of Justice Rajiv Gupta and Justice Devendra Singh, while granting interim bail to Azam Khan, observed that rules were not followed for his arrest. The Supreme Court upheld the earlier HC order granting relief to Azam Khan, his wife Tanzim Fatima and son Abdullah Azam in the birth certificate case.

The apex court turned down the Uttar Pradesh government's appeal challenging the HC order. The convictions of all three have been stayed. A lower court had convicted Azam Khan, his wife and son and sentenced them to seven years’ imprisonment.

The interim bail given to Azam Khan has come as a boost for the Samajwadi Party, busy chalking out its UP election campaign. Azam Khan would have been released last week, but the Enforcement Directorate took him away from jail on remand.

Azam Khan is now 78. Despite his poor health, he is a great campaigner, full of zest. He will surely be a major support for Akhilesh Yadav.

Suvendu recites Hanuman Chalisa: 'Sanatan Vibes' in Bengal

The saffron wave in West Bengal seems to be at its crest. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari joined the crowd of youths who recited Hanuman Chalisa at an event, "Sanatan Vibes," in Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Suvendu Adhikari hit out at the Left's and Mamata Banerjee's governments. He said, for the last 50 years, West Bengal had become an ‘adda’ of those opposing Sanatan Dharma. "People used to describe Maha Kumbh as Mrityu Kumbh. Ma Kaali was insulted. But this will not be tolerated. Those insulting Sanatan will be put behind bars," he said.

Nobody is surprised watching Suvendu reciting Hanuman Chalisa. On Monday, the chief minister hit out at those in TMC who had criticized Chhath Puja. Suvendu appeared super active during this year's Durga Puja too.

Suvendu's thoughts are clear, and his mission regarding Sanatan is unambiguous. He is deriving benefit from the fact that previous governments in Bengal had an image of appeasing Muslims. Suvendu's image is the exact opposite of this.

The interesting point is that even the Trinamool Congress has started changing its tone about Sanatan.

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