Baijayant Panda-led delegation briefs Jaishankar on global outreach campaign against Pak-sponsored terrorism The delegation arrived in the capital earlier in the day after concluding visits to Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain.

New Delhi:

BJP leader Baijayant Panda-led multi-party delegation on Tuesday (June 3) met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and gave feedback on how they exposed Pakistan in various countries over its support to terrorism. The delegation met Jaishankar at his office in the national capital after the key diplomatic four-nation tour and presented their report.

The delegation returned to India on Tuesday morning after concluding visits to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria. During the tour, the members held meetings with foreign officials and engaged with the Indian diaspora, highlighting Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism, especially in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and the launch of Operation Sindoor.

We gave our feedback

A delegation member, Harsh V Shringla, a former foreign secretary, said, "It was a very good meeting, and we gave External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar our feedback. All members of the delegation provided their inputs and shared their views with him."

Asked what the minister told them, he said, "He (Jaishankar) told us that our objectives were fulfilled and congratulated the delegation and its leader".

Speaking to reporters, Panda described the foreign visit as successful, stating that the delegation effectively conveyed India's "new normal" stance towards Pakistan in response to terrorism. He emphasized that the delegation stood united throughout the trip and delivered a strong, consistent message to all the countries they visited.

Successful four-nation tour

"A successful four-nation tour — Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Algeria. All four countries have taken clear steps against terrorism and understand India’s principled stand...," he said in a post on X.

Panda said the countries they visited understand India and its history has been such that "we don't need to give any justification". "We are a country of non-violence and have provided shelter to people from several countries. We had wanted to give the message of India and the new normal that we will retaliate against terrorist violence. We have also imposed economic sanctions and our goal is that Pakistan should stop its policy of supporting terrorism," he told reporters.

Panda also said that the countries they visited are supporting India, not just in economic growth, but also against terrorism.

Other delegation members who met the external affairs minister included former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma and Satnam Singh Sandhu. Other members of the eight-member delegation included Nishikant Dubey and Asaduddin Owaisi.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read:

Also Read: