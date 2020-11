Image Source : FILE 6 killed, 10 injured in road accident in UP's Bahraich

At least 6 people were killed, while 10 others were injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. According to the details, the accident was reported at Shivdaha Mod in Payagpur, where a vehicle was hit by another vehicle.

Those injured in the accident were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Details to follow...

