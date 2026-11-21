India's defence capabilities could get a new boost with the successful demonstration of the 'Bagheera AT1', an advanced vehicle-mounted anti-tank guided missile system developed by Adani Defence and Aerospace. Tested at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, the system demonstrated its ability to hit targets in both daylight and darkness, including the capability to fire two missiles at the same armoured target using a single laser beam.

The demonstration, held on November 20, was attended by senior officials from the Indian Army, the Department of Military Affairs and the Ministry of Defence. Conducted under the 'No Cost No Commitment' (NCNC) arrangement, the trials also showcased the system's ability to engage aerial targets at longer ranges. A static display of the complete missile system was held after the demonstration.

Bagheera AT1 can strike targets up to 8 km away

One of the key features of the Bagheera AT1 is its claimed strike range of up to 8 km. According to Adani Defence and Aerospace, this is twice the approximately 4-km range of conventional ground-launched anti-tank missiles.

The system was developed over around 18 months, with its design and development shaped by the Indian Army's geographical conditions, weather and operational requirements.

Bagheera AT1 is not just a missile but a complete weapons platform. It combines the missile with an automated launcher, equipment for identifying targets during the day and at night, and a high-mobility 4x4 armoured vehicle. The vehicle is designed to move quickly and change positions even in difficult terrain.

How one laser beam can guide two missiles

A major feature demonstrated during the trials was the system's ability to overcome the Active Protection Systems (APS) fitted to modern tanks. These systems are designed to detect and intercept incoming missiles before they reach their targets.

Bagheera AT1 demonstrated the ability to fire two missiles at very short intervals using the same laser beam. The first missile is designed to neutralise a tank's active protection system, while the second is intended to penetrate its armour.

This 'Defeat Active Protection' capability is aimed at addressing the challenge posed by increasingly sophisticated protection systems on modern battle tanks. The ability to send two missiles towards the same target in quick succession could help the weapon system get past such defences.

Missile designed to operate despite electronic jamming

Unlike systems that rely on radio signals, Bagheera AT1 uses a laser beam to guide its missile towards the target. According to the company, this makes it considerably less vulnerable to electronic jamming.

The feature is particularly relevant as drones and electronic warfare capabilities play an increasingly important role on modern battlefields.

The system is equipped with a television camera to identify targets during daylight and a thermal imaging system for operations at night. It also has automatic target-tracking capabilities, allowing it to follow a selected target.

One vehicle can carry 12 missiles

The automated launcher can keep four missiles ready to fire at a time, while the vehicle can carry another eight as additional ammunition. This gives each vehicle the capacity to transport a total of 12 missiles.

Another important feature is its 'shoot and move' capability. This allows soldiers to launch an attack from a position and quickly relocate, potentially reducing their exposure to enemy retaliation.

Apart from tanks and armoured vehicles, the system has also demonstrated the ability to engage aerial targets at longer distances, according to the company.

What it could mean for the Indian Army's anti-tank arsenal

The Indian Army currently operates anti-tank missile systems such as the Milan-2T and Konkurs-M. Spike missiles have also been inducted to meet operational requirements, while India is moving forward with efforts to acquire the Javelin missile system.

Modern warfare has placed greater emphasis on the ability to strike tanks and armoured vehicles accurately from long distances, while allowing troops to move away quickly after launching an attack.

In this context, Bagheera AT1 could offer the Indian Army another mobile, ground-launched option with a longer strike range. Its ability to operate during both day and night, along with the demonstrated capability to engage targets protected by active defence systems, are among its key features.

However, the successful demonstration is not the same as induction into the armed forces. The system has been made available for evaluation and demonstrations to the armed forces, and its assessment, selection and any potential procurement will be important next steps.

Private sector's growing role in India's defence industry

The development of Bagheera AT1 also comes at a time when private companies are playing a larger role in India's defence manufacturing sector.

India's defence production reached a record Rs 1.78 lakh crore in the financial year 2025-26. The private sector contributed around Rs 42,000 crore, accounting for approximately 24 per cent of the total. Defence exports also touched a record Rs 38,424 crore during the period.

Adani Defence and Aerospace says it has completed the design, development, integration of various components and testing of the Bagheera AT1 system. The company has now made it available for evaluation and demonstrations by the armed forces.

The Pokhran demonstration marks another step in the development of indigenous defence technology and highlights the expanding technical role of private companies in the sector. Whether Bagheera AT1 eventually becomes part of the Indian Army's arsenal will depend on the evaluation and procurement process that follows.

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