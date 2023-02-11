Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Aap Ki Adalat | Not in favour of violence, but for how long should we exercise patience?, says Dhirendra Shastri.

Aap Ki Adalat : Bageshwar Dham preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on Saturday (February 11) said, for how long should we exercise patience and for how long should we face stoning on Ram Yatras. Bageshwar Baba appeared on Aap Ki Adalat (AKA) and faced tough questions from India TV Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma.

"For how long should we hear people describing our saints as ‘paakhandi’ (hypocrites)? Even an angry Lord Ram lost his patience and tried to dry up the ocean with his arrows, and killed Ravana," he said.

The controversial religious preacher went on to say that for how long should innocent 'Sanatanis' remain patient? Let me tell this clearly, we are ready to sacrifice our life and if people think we are uncontrollable, let us remain so.

Bageshwar Sarkaar on keeping 'BULLDOZERS' :

When Rajat Sharma asked him about his controversial comment in which he had asked people to keep bulldozers, Dhirendra Shastri replied, ‘I never spoke about keeping guns, I spoke about keeping bulldozers…I think they are necessary for self-defence, in present times. Bulldozers are fully non-violent.”

Rajat Sharma: Since when have bulldozers become non-violent?

Shastri: “They are used for digging wells too. I had said, if they throw stones at Ram Yatra, then buy a bulldozer for your defence. If some people have problems with their body, or their sect, then let them buy a crane. We are not stopping them. But presently, we do not have enough money to buy bulldozers.”

Rajat Sharma: “Is this your guru’s tradition to keep bhaala (spear) or bulldozer, and yet you claim speaking about non-violence?

Shastri: “This is our tradition, Lord Ram’s tradition (Parampara)”.

Rajat Sharma: Were there bulldozers during Lord Ram’s time?

Shastri: “During Lord Ram’s time, there used to be bows and arrows. Now technology has advanced and bulldozers are there. We should change ourselves with technology. Change is the law of nature.”

Rajat Sharma: What will you do with bulldozers?

Shastri: “Self-defence….We will keep bulldozer outside the house, and tell people, don’t come here, because we have this. The guns that soldiers keep. Do they fire? It is only for deterrence.”

Dhirendra Shastri on 'HATE CRIMES':

When it was pointed out that the Supreme Court recently observed that there was no room for hate crimes based on religion in a secular country like India, Shastri replied, “ We respect the Supreme Court, but India was and is a Hindu Rashtra. It should be declared so.”

Rajat Sharma

: What do you want from Lord Hanuman?

Dhirendra Shastri: “We want Hindu Rashtra based on Sanatan Dharma. If they declare Hindu Rashtra, we will follow up with the demand for Akhand Bharat.”

Rajat Sharma: The nation works under the Constitution, prepared by Baba Saheb Ambedkar?

Dhirendra Shastri: “We respect the Constitution accepted by our forefathers.”

Rajat Sharma: The Constitution says India is a secular state, not a state based on religion?

Dhirendra Shastri: “The first page of the Constitution begins with the illustration of Lord Ram. If the first page of the Constitution begins with the illustration of Lord Ram, why can’t India become a Hindu Rashtra and why can’t there be Ram Rajya? …I have only heard, but I’ve never read that Dharma is secular. The only dharma is Sanatan, and the rest are all ‘panths’ (sects).”

