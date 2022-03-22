Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bagdogra Airport cancels 21 flights after damage reported on runway.

The Bagdogra International Airport on Tuesday evening canceled 21 flights after damage on the runway was reported.

The airport director P. Subramani stated that there was no issue with the flight operation in the morning as several flights had landed as well as taken off in the morning.

"I got a call from our ATC around 11.50 am that there's this runaway issue. 7 flights landed in the morning & 5 took off. So, the morning operation was okay. Due to this runway issue, 21 flights were canceled. Flights will operate normally tomorrow," said P Subramani, the Airport Director.

