India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Kolkata Published on: March 22, 2022 20:36 IST
Bagdogra Airport cancels 21 flights after damage reported on runway. 

Highlights

  • Bagdogra Airport canceled 21 flights after damage on the runway was reported
  • The airport director stated that there was no issue with morning flight operation
  • Got a call from our ATC around 11.50 am about a runaway issue: P Subramani, the Airport Director

The Bagdogra International Airport on Tuesday evening canceled 21 flights after damage on the runway was reported. 

The airport director P. Subramani stated that there was no issue with the flight operation in the morning as several flights had landed as well as taken off in the morning. 

"I got a call from our ATC around 11.50 am that there's this runaway issue. 7 flights landed in the morning & 5 took off. So, the morning operation was okay. Due to this runway issue, 21 flights were canceled. Flights will operate normally tomorrow," said P Subramani, the Airport Director. 

Further details are awaited. 

