Char Dham Yatra 2025: Badrinath Dham doors open for devotees with melodious tunes of Indian Army band | Watch Char Dham Yatra 2025: The doors of Badrinath Dham have been opened for devotees, marked by a ceremonial showering of flowers on the temple. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the Badrinath temple holds deep spiritual significance for pilgrims.

Chamoli (Uttarakhand):

The doors of Shri Badrinath Dham were opened to pilgrim at 6 am on Sunday, with the occasion marked by devotional music performed by the Indian Army's Garhwal Rifles band and chants of 'Jai Badri Vishal' by the devotees. The Shri Badrinath temple was adorned with 40 quintals of flowers as the doors of Badrinath Dham were opened.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 officially began on April 30, with the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham opening on Akshaya Tritiya amid Vedic chants and rituals. On May 2, the doors of Kedarnath were opened.

As the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham opened today, flower petals were showered on the devotees, adding to the spiritual fervor of the occasion.

On the occasion, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj said, "Today the whole country is happy. Devotees should come in large numbers to offer prayers at the Dham. Devotees experience spiritual bliss here."

CM Dhami offers prayer at Shri Badrinath Dham

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at Shri Badrinath Dham and interacted with locals and devotees present there.

Speaking to the media, Dhami said, "Today is a very auspicious day, today the doors of Lord Badri Vishal are opening. I welcome all the pilgrims on their arrival in the holy land of Uttarakhand and pray to God that the journey of all the pilgrims is completed smoothly. All arrangements have been made. Work is going on on the master plan of Lord Badri Vishal under the leadership of PM Modi..."

"Yesterday, we requested the Prime Minister and the Home Minister for the construction and reconstruction of Joshimath, security works; we should be given funds for various development works. An amount of Rs 1700 crore has been approved, out of which the first installment of Rs 292 crore has been released yesterday. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister," said CM Dhami.

About Char Dham Yatra

The Hindu pilgrimage Char Dham circuit consists of four sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

The pilgrimage commenced from April 30 (Akshaya Tritiya) with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temple doors. On May 2, the doors of Kedarnath were opened, followed by Badrinath on May 4, which will mark the full-fledged beginning of the Char Dham Yatra.

