Police make lockdown violators crawl with their bags in Badaun | VIDEO

A video has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Badaun where people who violated the lockdown were made to crawl by the police. The men punished for violating the lockdown were walking towards their native places. The police spotted them and made them crawl while they had their bags on their shoulders.

Meanwhile, Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Tripathi took note of the incident and ordered an investigation. "Being the police chief of the district, I feel sorry and apologise for this. Investigation is being conducted against the responsible person," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a complete lockdown across the country, what he said, should be considered as a curfew. However, essential services throughout the country are very much available for people.