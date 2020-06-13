Baby girl born to Covid-19 mother tests negative, is healthy: Official

Image Source : FILE IMAGE FILE

A baby girl born at the state's designated Covid hospital to a Covid-19 positive mother late on Friday has tested negative and is in good health, Goa Health Secretary Nila Mohanan said on Saturday.

The pregnant patient had been admitted to the Covid hospital in South Goa's Margao town on Thursday, after she had tested positive for the viral infection.

"We had one good news from the Covid-19 hospital. We have had a delivery of a baby girl. The mother was admitted to the Covid hospital just one day prior. The mother was found positive and since she was in the high risk category, being nine months pregnant, we had immediately shifted her to Covid hospital," Mohanan told reporters in Panaji.

"The baby is absolutely healthy and she was tested negative. So our team immediately shifted her to the Goa Medical College (from the Covid hospital)," the official said.

The Health Secretary also said that apart from the medical staff at the Covid hospital, the state Health department had brought in experts from the obstetrics, gynaecology and paediatrics at the Goa Medical College to assist with the cesarean delivery.

Goa currently has 454 active Covid-19 cases.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage