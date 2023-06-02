Baby Ariha issue: Mother Dhara Shah's appeal to Indian govt to get her child back from Germany; MEA's reaction

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mother Dhara Shah's appeal to the Indian govt

Baby Ariha issue: Dhara Shah, mother of a 27-month-old baby- Ariha Shah- who has been in a foster care facility in Berlin, Germany on Friday appealed to the Indian government to step up efforts to bring her child to her possession.

"I trust the Indian government and I request that once there will be Prime Minister-level intervention in the case then my daughter will return soon," Shah said.

What is the matter?

She said Germany’s Child Services took the baby girl away from them when she was just 7-month-old on suspicion of being sexually assaulted by the parents. She claimed that despite criminal charges being dropped as far back as February 2022, her baby was not handed over to them. According to Shah, she had spotted a blood stain on the baby's diaper and she took her to a doctor. The doctor informed child care services of the German government, and later, they probed the matter and gave a clean chit to parents yet the matter has been dragged out by the German authorities, she claimed.

Indian government's stand

Responding a question related to the matter, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Indian embassy is in touch with the German authorities and officials from both sides are working on this.

"It is a sensitive case. Foreign Secretary is dealing with the case. Both the embassy and foreign ministry have been in close touch with parents and German authorities to find a way forward. It includes baby-infant child & there are issues related to privacy," he added.

