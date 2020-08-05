Image Source : FILE 'Babri thi, hai aur rahegi', Asaduddin Owaisi sparks controversy ahead of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya, considered as the first stepping stone in the final construction of the holy Ram Mandir, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has sparked a controversy by once again hailing the Babri Masjid. Owaisi tweeted early this morning saying that the Babri Masjid will live forever.

"Babri Masjid thi, hai aur rahegi inshallah #BabriZindaHai," Owaisi tweeted.

Earlier, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had sent out a tweet with a cryptic message about the whole Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir issue.

"#BabriMasjid was and will always be a Masjid. #HagiaSophia is a great example for us. Usurpation of the land by an unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority appeasing judgment can't change it's status. No need to be heartbroken. Situations don't last forever. #ItsPolitics," AIMPLB tweeted.

Ram Mandir groundbreaking ceremony will take place shortly with several high profile guests like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and original Ramjanmabhoomi movement member Uma Bharti being present in Ayodhya.

Other senior leaders like Lal Krishna Advani was not invited because of his age and the ongoing coronavius pandemic.

