As the Babri Masjid demolition clocks in 30 years today, the construction work for the temple is in full swing already. After the Supreme Court waved a green flag to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, it is believed that the construction of the temple will be completed and open to devotees by 2024.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has undertaken the responsibility of the construction of the Ram Temple.

