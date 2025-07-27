Babbar Khalsa terrorist wanted in Punjab grenade attack arrested in Delhi Karanbir, a resident of Gurdaspur, was linked to the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) outfit and the April 7 attack on Qila Lal Singh Police Station in Batala.

A man associated with the banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) has been arrested by the Special Cell, an officer said on Sunday. He was wanted in connection with the April 7, 2025, grenade attack on the Qila Lal Singh Police Station in Batala, Punjab.

Karanbir, a resident of Gurdaspur, was also involved in illegal arms trafficking in Delhi.

Red corner notice against Karanbir

The International Criminal Police Organization, commonly known as Interpol, had issued a Red Corner Notice against Karanbir, who was wanted by India for criminal conspiracy, murder, offences related to the Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act, raising funds for terrorist acts, conspiracy, and being a member of a terrorist gang or organisation.

A Red Corner Notice is a request to the law enforcement authorities of Interpol's member countries to find and temporarily detain a person until extradition, surrender, or a similar legal process can take place.

Babbar Khalsa associate nabbed by Delhi Police

This comes days after the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Akashdeep Singh, also known as Baaz, a suspected member of the proscribed organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), in connection with the same case.

Earlier on July 22, the Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested a 22-year-old man associated with the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International. He was arrested in connection with the April 7 grenade attack at Qila Lal Singh Police Station in Batala in Punjab.

"The accused, Akashdeep Singh alias Bazz, a resident of Amritsar, was apprehended from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, on July 22," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

Akashdeep Singh was working as a crane operator at a construction site in Indore when he was arrested following a tip-off about his movement. "Akashdeep is associated with the banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International. He also confessed to his involvement in the grenade attack in Batala, which was later claimed by BKI-linked individuals on social media," Kaushik said.

