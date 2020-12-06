Image Source : TWITTER @NARENDRAMODI PM Modi, Shah pay tribute to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary, says govt committed to fulfilling his dream

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the architect of the Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 64th death anniversary which is observed as "Mahaparinirvana Diwas". Taking to twitter, PM Modi said government is committed to fulfilling the dreams that the leader had for India, adding that his thoughts continue to provide strength to millions of people.

"Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to his official social media handle to pay tribute to Dr. Ambedkar. He said, the Modi government has been working with dedication towards the welfare of the deprived sections for decades, following to footsteps of Babasaheb.

एक भविष्योन्मुखी व सर्वसमावेशी संविधान देकर देश में प्रगति, समृद्धि और समानता का मार्ग प्रशस्त करने वाले बाबासाहेब के महापरिनिर्वाण दिवस पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन।



बाबासाहेब के पदचिन्हों पर चलकर मोदी सरकार दशकों से विकास से वंचित वर्ग के कल्याण के प्रति समर्पित भाव से कार्यरत है। pic.twitter.com/1zJUVW1kwR — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 6, 2020

