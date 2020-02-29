India TV Exclusive: 'India will only be ruled by the Constitution', says Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev, speaking exclusively to India TV, has said that the country has always been ruled by the Constitution and shall always be ruled by the Constitution. He made the remarks in context with the violence in the national capital that has resulted in 42 deaths and hundreds injured.

"The real issue is that where are we getting at with this hatred in our hearts," reiterated Baba Ramdev.

He further said, "Both Hindus and Muslims are getting a bad name with this violence. Elderly in our country are not able to comprehend what is happening in their country."

Speaking on the issue of people giving hate speeches that led to the violence, Baba Ramdev said that "Unwanted speeches were given from both sides. And all this happened in the national capital."

"Even though it might look like the violence has ended but the poison inside certain people's heart still exists," he said.