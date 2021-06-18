'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner Kanta Prasad hospitalised after consuming alcohol and sleeping pills

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner Kanta Prasad hospitalised

Kanta Prasad, the owner of the famous 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, has been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital here. He is currently undergoing treatment at the ICU ward. The 80-year-old had allegedly consumed sleeping pills and alcohol on Thursday night.

According to reports, police had received a PCR call on Thursday night that a man was brought in an unconscious condition to the hospital after he consumed alcohol and sleeping pills. Police rushed to the spot and found that he is Prasad. Police, however, didn't confirm that Prasad attempted to end his life. According to Prasad's wife, he had been depressed for the last few days.

Prasad came into the spotlight last year when a post on social media showing him crying because of his financial woes became viral, provoking overwhelming support in cash and in kind.

He was thenshowered with monetary support from across the country resulting in the opening of a restaurant. But he retured to his roadside eatery after unsuccessful stint as a restauranteur. Prasad allegedly received a total of Rs 42 lakh as help.

