Baba Bageshwar launches 10-day Padayatra across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Shastri emphasised that the march is not against Muslims but in support of Hindus. Around 40,000 participants are registered, with daily rituals including the national anthem, Hanuman Chalisa, and seven pledges to foster unity.

New Delhi:

Bageshwar Dham's Peethadhishwar, Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, launched a 10-day padayatra on Friday, November 7, covering Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The 145-kilometre journey aims to promote Hindu unity, eradicate caste-based discrimination, and spread messages of peace, nationalism, and Sanatan values. The march will continue until November 16.

Promoting Hindu unity and nationalism

Speaking at the launch, Shastri said, “This is our second padayatra in our lifetime. We want awakening among Hindus. Casteism and discrimination must end. We want nationalism, not casteism, in this country. Our Hindu children and your children should be safe, and the country should not be Islamized. There should be no riots; the Ganga should spread. This is why we are undertaking this padayatra.”

He added, “The country belongs to everyone. This is a padyatra of every party that has Hindus. If caste-based conflicts end, Hindus will unite.”

Daily rituals and mass participation

Around 40,000 participants from across India have registered for the padayatra. Each day will begin with the national anthem and Hanuman Chalisa, followed by seven daily pledges aimed at fostering Hindu unity and ending caste discrimination.

Shastri clarified, “We are not marching against Muslims, but in support of Hindus. We are fighting for all Hindus by reaching every village and street. Our sole objective is Hindu unity and Sanatan unity.”

Invitation to political leaders

Acharya Shastri sent invitations to all political party presidents, stating, “Those who have a passion for Hindutva and its ideology are welcome to join. We have invited everyone.”

Patriotic and religious significance

Highlighting the symbolic purpose of the journey, Shastri said, “Those who love Hindutva, Sanatan, and the tricolour are coming for this padyatra. Some people want to see the moon in the tricolour; we want to see the tricolour on the moon.”

He emphasised that the padayatra is religious, not political, and will cover all 150 kilometres for the benefit of the country’s 150 crore citizens. The journey is meant to eradicate casteism, strengthen nationalism, and unify Hindus.

Messages of determination and historical context

Shastri also referenced historical incidents, saying, “On November 7, 1966, in Delhi, bullets were fired at saints and cows. We cannot take revenge, but we can say that no matter what happens, saints cannot be destroyed. This is a journey to end casteism and promote brotherhood among Hindus.”

He urged participants to take pledges such as: “Hindus will remain united, will not allow religious conversion, will not practice untouchability, and will not forgive anyone who tries to harm our unity.”

The padayatra, spanning three states over ten days, is designed to instill unity among Hindus, promote Sanatan values, foster patriotism, and spread a message of collective responsibility and peace.