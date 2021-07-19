Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Azam Khan's health deteriorates, to be shifted to hospital from Sitapur jail

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who is currently lodged in Sitapur jail, will be shifted to a hospital after deterioration in his health. A team of doctors reached the jail to review Khan's health and suggested that he should be shifted to a hospital.

Khan had recently recovered from Covid-19 infection. He was discharged from a Lucknow hospital last week, more than two months after he was admitted to the hospital after testing Covid positive. He was on oxygen support at the hospital.

Besides Khan, his son Abdullah Azam was also admitted to the hospital. Khan and his son were taken back to the Sitapur jail where they had been lodged prior to their hospitalization.

Khan had suffered severe complications related to lungs and kidneys and his stay in the hospital was extended.

Khan, his son and wife Tanzeen Fatima were sent to jail in February last year following multiple cases of theft, fraud and forgery that were lodged against them.

Tanzeen Fatima was released on bail in December 2020 but Azam Khan and his son were denied bail.

