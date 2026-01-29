Ayush medicines, wellness products to go live on quick-commerce platform as Zepto partners with AYUSHEXCIL This partnership empowers Ayush MSMEs with access to Zepto's 10M+ monthly users—unlocking quick-commerce from their prior limits of physical shops and niche sites. "This will deliver Ayush products to every doorstep fast, boosting healthcare self-reliance," a Zepto spokesperson stated.

New Delhi:

India's quick-commerce giant Zepto is set to revolutionise access to traditional Ayush medicines and wellness products through a landmark partnership with the Ayush Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXCIL). Announced on Wednesday (January 28), this collaboration bridges ancient Ayurvedic, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (Ayush) remedies with modern digital delivery, targeting millions of consumers nationwide. By creating a dedicated storefront, the MoU empowers small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the sector to scale digitally while ensuring quality and compliance.

The partnership: MoU details and roles

AYUSHEXCIL and Zepto signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a structured pathway for Ayush products on Zepto's platform.

Key elements include-

Dedicated Ayush Storefront: Zepto will launch a specialized section for easy discovery and purchase of Ayush medicines, herbal supplements, and wellness items like oils, powders, and tonics.

AYUSHEXCIL's Support: The council will recommend verified Ayush manufacturers, review educational content for accuracy, and promote adherence to standards like the AYUSH Quality Mark.

Zepto's Contributions: The platform handles logistics, marketing, and user-friendly interfaces to boost product visibility and rapid delivery- often within minutes.

This initiative aligns with India's push for digital inclusion in traditional healthcare, making authentic products available from urban metros to tier-2 cities.

Boosting MSMEs and market reach

The tie-up directly benefits Ayush MSMEs by opening doors to Zepto's vast user base of over 10 million monthly active users. Previously limited to physical stores or niche e-commerce, these producers can now compete in the fast-growing quick-commerce space. "This partnership will enable Ayush products to reach every doorstep swiftly, fostering self-reliance in healthcare," a Zepto spokesperson noted in the official statement.

Joint efforts will also include consumer awareness campaigns via social media, in-app notifications, and educational videos on product benefits, usage, and authenticity- demystifying Ayush for younger, tech-savvy buyers.

Quality standards and future growth

To ensure trust, the collaboration mandates regulatory compliance and quality certifications, reducing risks of counterfeit products common in unregulated markets. This could spur exports too, as AYUSHEXCIL's global network pairs with Zepto's tech infrastructure. With India's Ayush market projected to hit $10 billion by 2025, this move taps into rising wellness trends post-pandemic, blending tradition with 10-minute delivery convenience.