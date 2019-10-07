Tamil Nadu celebrates Ayudha Pooja; CM Palaniswami, Governor extend greetings

Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu celebrates Ayudha Pooja

Tamil Nadu is celebrating Ayudha Pooja with great fervour as greetings from the state governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam poured in on Sunday. Ayudha Pooja being celebrated on Monday marks the triumph of the forces of goodness over evil, the Governor said.

"The concept of Durga as the protector of the human race is embodied in the celebrations of Navarathri, on which day we narrate hymns on her victory over the evil forces," he said in a Raj Bhavan message.

Greeting people for Vijayadasami, Purohit said, "On this auspicious occasion, I extend my best wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu to promote communal harmony, diversity, creatively offer opportunities for civic pride and improve their standard of living."

In a joint message, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said people used Ayudha Pooja to honour the tools used and to pray for their business to flourish.

Vijayadasami marks the launch of good initiatives like the beginning of new education, industrial ventures, the leaders said. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran also extended his greetings on the occasion.

Meanwhile, to clear rush ahead of Ayudha Puja, the Coimbatore Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) announced the operation of 1,312 special buses from October 4.

With October 7 being a holiday, October 8 and 9 will see a total of 170 buses and 160 buses leaving from Coimbatore respectively. One bus from Tiruppur will leave for Chennai on October 7.

A total of 269 and 227 buses will leave from Tiruppur on October 8 and 9 respectively to Madurai, Tiruchi, Theni and Salem, according to the release.

Also Read | Jewellery worth crores robbed as masked men enter Tamil Nadu store

Also Read | Tamil Nadu 100 per cent free of open defecation, reveals data