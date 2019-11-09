Ayodhya Verdict: UP Sunni Central Waqf Board not to seek review of Supreme Court decision

Image Source : PTI Sunni Central Waqf Board's lawyer Zafaryab Jilani (in middle) earlier today, said that the Board will seek a review of SC decision. But Chairman of the Waqf Board has now issued a statement.

Zafur Faruqi, Chairman of UP Central Waqf Board has said that the Board will not seek review of the Ayodhya Verdict delivered by Supreme Court today. Faruqi issued a statement that clearly says, "..I, as a Chairman of UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, want to make it clear that UP Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) will not go in any review of Apex Court's order or file any curative petition..."

At the very beginning of the statement, Faruqi has welcomed Ayodhya Verdict.

The Board has clearly mentioned in its statement that any person (including a lawyer) or an organisation making a claim of the Board making a review is "not" following "our line".

This specific mention may be aimed at Zafaryab Jilani, the lawyer of Sunni Waqf Board, who earlier today said that Waqf Board will seek a review of Supreme Court's decision.

Here is the full text of the statement issued by Sunni Waqf Board.

Statement bu Sunni Waqf Board Chairman Zufar Faruqi

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict on Saturday allotted the disputed land at Ayodhya for the construction of Ram temple. A 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century-old dispute.

Reading out the final judgement, the Supreme Court ordered allotment of alternative land to Muslims for setting up of a mosque.The Court said a suitable plot of land measuring 5 acres to be handed over to Sunni Waqf Board either by Central government or state government.

