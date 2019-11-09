Image Source : PTI/FILE Will not challenge Ayodhya verdict: Litigant Iqbal Ansari

Expressing satisfaction with the Supreme Court judgment in the Ayodhya case, Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants, on Saturday said he will not challenge it in court. The Supreme Court today ruled that temple will be constructed at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. The top court directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"We welcome the Supreme Court decision and the biggest happiness is that it is finally curtains down on this long pending issue," Ansari told news agency PTI on phone from Ayodhya.

"We will not challenge the court verdict from our side," he said, adding that "we are very happy with the decision." Ansari said it was always being said that whatever the court will say will be correct.

"We respect the decision. Now this is the responsibility of the government where it provides land for the mosque. This is a sort of victory of the Muslims," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board said it will seek a review of the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya case, adding that it was not happy with the judgment.

"Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions and that they will seek a review," Zafaryab Jilani of Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board said today.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation. The apex court said the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site" and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Ayodhya verdict: Temple to be built at Ram Janmabhoomi; 5 acre alternate land for mosque