Ayodhya verdict reaffirms India's secular value: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case reaffirms India's secular values.

Patnaik, who is also the president of the Biju Janata Dal, called upon people to join together in harmony and brotherhood to carry out the judicial order.

"We respect the Hon'ble Supreme Court's #Ayodhya Verdict. It reaffirms the secular values of our country. All should join together in harmony and brotherhood to carry out this immensely important judicial order," Patnaik said in a Twitter post.

Patnaik, before the pronouncement of the judgement, had appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

"Ahead of #Ayodhya Verdict, appeal to everyone to accept the judgment of Honourable #Supreme Court. Let us continue to live in peace and harmony. The spirit of brotherhood is the hallmark of our secular fabric," Patnaik had tweeted.

However, the ruling party remained silent for hours and refused to react over the Supreme Court judgment. Patnaik's tweet was the first reaction of the BJD after the verdict.

The state BJP also kept mum on the issue, though the Congress reacted to the development.

"The prime minister has already stated the party's view on the issue. We are not saying anything on it," a senior state saffron party leader told PTI.

The state units of the RSS and the ABVP welcomed the Supreme Court verdict.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik in a statement hailed the apex court judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

"The Congress welcomes the apex court's historic judgment on Ayodhya. Lord Ram symbolises chivalry, peace, friendship, sacrifice, patience and social harmony," he said.

He appealed to the people of Odisha to respect the verdict and maintain brotherhood.

The OPCC president also announced that in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict, the party has put on hold its scheduled agitation from November 10 to 15 on the adverse impact of demonetisation on the economy.

