Image Source : AP Ayodhya verdict will put more pressure on Muslims: Pak FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reacted to the Supreme Court's historic verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case. Qureshi has said that the SC ruling will put more pressure on the already suppressed Muslim community.

SC in its historic verdict said that Centre will form a trust within three months which will be responsible for the construction of the Ram Mandir in the disputed land in Ayodhya.

In response to the verdict, Qureshi said, "The verdict by the Indian Supreme Court will put more pressure on the already suppressed Muslim community, the Pakistan Foreign Office will issue an official statement on the matter after reading the details of the verdict."

Qureshi also questioned the SC's timing of pronouncing the verdict which coincided with the Kartarpur Corridor. Speaking to the media, Qureshi said, "The Indian Supreme Court after a long time announced the verdict today. Why did the Indian court announce the verdict today"

Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also toed the foreign minister's line.

"The contrast between the Indian SC's verdict on Babri Mosque strengthening the Hindutva creed and Pakistan's opening of the Kartarpur Corridor -- both on the same day -- could not be more stark," she tweeted.