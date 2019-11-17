Sunday, November 17, 2019
     
  4. Ayodhya verdict: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind to file review petition

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind will file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, the prominent Muslim organization's chief Maulana Arshad Madani said on Sunday.  

New Delhi Published on: November 17, 2019 15:26 IST
Image Source : ANI

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind will file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, the prominent Muslim organisation's chief Maulana Arshad Madani said on Sunday.

The decision was taken after the Jamiat's highest decision-making body, the working committee, gave its nod for filing the review petition following extensive deliberations involving lawyers and experts.

The panel under the chairmanship of Madani delved into the prospects of a review petition challenging the apex court verdict, a statement by Jamiat said.

The expert panel observed that the judgment was against the Muslim parties and it was not a final judgment as the option of reviewing it is available under the Constitution of India, it said.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants in the case.

The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque. 

