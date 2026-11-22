Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah will jointly flag off a new train service connecting Ayodhya Dham in India with Janakpur Dham in Nepal on Monday, November 23. The service is expected to strengthen rail connectivity between the two neighbouring countries and mark an important step in expanding their cross-border railway network.

According to Indian Railways, the train will initially operate as an inaugural special service, departing from Ayodhya Dham railway station and travelling to Janakpur Dham. The regular service will operate under train numbers 15595 and 15596. However, the Railways is yet to announce its complete regular route and timetable.

Ayodhya-Janakpur train numbers for regular and special services

The inaugural special train travelling from Ayodhya Dham to Janakpur Dham will operate under number 04295. Its return journey from Janakpur Dham to Ayodhya Dham will be numbered 04296.

Once regular operations begin, the train travelling from Ayodhya Dham to Janakpur Dham will carry the number 15595, while the return service will operate as train number 15596.

Ayodhya to Janakpur train: Departure and arrival timings

The inaugural special train will leave Ayodhya Dham railway station at 12.30 pm on Monday, November 23. It is scheduled to reach Janakpur Dham at 10 am on Tuesday, November 24.

For the return journey, the train will depart from Janakpur Dham at 1 pm on Tuesday, November 24, and arrive at Ayodhya Dham at 8.10 am on Wednesday, November 25.

Ayodhya-Janakpur inaugural special train: List of stops

During its inaugural journey, the train will pass through several stations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar before entering Nepal. The stops on the route from Ayodhya Dham to Janakpur Dham will be:

Mankapur

Basti

Gorakhpur

Paniy ahawa

Narkatiaganj

Raxaul

Sitamarhi

Shisho Halt

Madhubani

Jaynagar Customs Yard

After stopping at Jaynagar Customs Yard, the train will cross into Nepal and continue to Janakpur Dham, where the inaugural journey will end.

Complete timetable of the inaugural special train

Train no. 04295 Ayodhya Dham-Janakpur Dham (Nepal) Inaugural Special Station 04296 Janakpur Dham (Nepal)-Ayodhya Dham Inaugural Special Arr. Dep. Name Code Arr. Dep. ---- 1230 Ayodhya Dham AY 0810 - 1405 1407 Mankapur MUR 0553 0555 1503 1505 Basti BST 0458 0500 1730 1740 Gorakhpur GKP 0355 0405 Pass 1940 Paniy ahawa PNYA Pass 0200 2100 2130 Narkatiaganj Jn (Power Change) NKE 2250 2320 2310 2315 Raxaul RXL 2045 2050 0135 0140 Sitamarhi SMI 1900 1905 0253 0255 Shisho Halt SHEO 1648 1650 0448 0450 Madhubani MBI 1548 1550 India 0630 0730 Jaynagar Customs

Yard JYGN 1410 1510 India Nepal 0645 0745 1425 1525 Nepal Nepal 1000 ---- Janakpur Dham

(Nepal) JKDN -- 1300 Nepal

Regular Ayodhya-Janakpur train timetable to be announced

The regular service between Ayodhya Dham and Janakpur Dham is expected to have the same stoppages as the inaugural special train. However, this has not yet been formally confirmed.

Indian Railways has said that details of the regular service, including its complete route and timetable, will be shared soon. The announcement is expected to provide passengers with clarity on the schedule once the cross-border train begins its regular operations.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train takes big step towards 2027 debut, Surat-Bilimora section energised