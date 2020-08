Image Source : INDIA TV Ayodhya to become major spiritual hotspot, says Baba Ramdev ahead of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev has said that Ayodhya is all set to become a religious and spiritual hotspot after Ram Mandir construction complete. "Ayodhya will become a major attraction of religious and spiritualism," Ramdev told India TV ahead of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya has been decorated for the ground-breaking ceremony of Ram Mandir scheduled in a couple of hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the high profile guests who will be attending the ceremony.

